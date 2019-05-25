Seven Lakes HS teacher, coach charged with child porn possession

KATY, Texas - A Seven Lakes High School teacher was charged with possession of child pornography.

Bradley Britton, 33, was arrested Friday morning.

According to the Katy Independent School District website, Britton was a U.S. history teacher and assistant with the varsity girls basketball team at the high school.

In a letter sent home to parents, officials said Britton had the pornography on "a personal device."

"The investigation was initiated by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force," the letter said.

The charges were filed by the Katy Independent School District Police Department.

