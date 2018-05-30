Law enforcement identifies serial streaker suspect; Oklahoma man is lifetime registered sex offender

HOUSTON - Law enforcement have identified an Oklahoma man they say is responsible for several streaker incidents in north Houston.

He’s Steven Dale Brazeal, according to a post on the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

More Headlines

Brazeal, 56, is wanted by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Shenandoah Police Department and Oak Ridge Police Department for indecent exposure, authorities say.

Authorities say Brazeal is a lifetime registered sex offender in Oklahoma, and that he has a history of indecent exposure from Oklahoma.

Brazeal was arrested on May 23, 2018, for failure to register as a sex offender by the Tulsa Police Department, but was able to bond out, according to authorities.

Three warrants have been issued for Brazeal’s arrest for indecent exposure. The Tulsa Police Department is assisting the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in locating Brazeal.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brazeal is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or the Tulsa Oklahoma Police Department at 918-596-9328.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.