Sen. Borris Miles' NE Houston office ransacked after burglar breaks through window

HOUSTON - Texas Sen. Borris Miles' office on 3300 Lyons Ave. in northeast Houston was ransacked Tuesday morning.

A staff member told KPRC the suspect broke in through the window and walked away with three computers and monitors.

Sen. Miles staff member said the public's information has not been compromised.

Miles released the following statement in response to the burglary:

"I am thankful that my staff is safe, and the office was vacant when the burglary occurred. My team has been in communication with the State IT Support Center regarding the stolen equipment. They have assured us that all important information and data is saved on a private state network drive and is safe from being accessed."

Miles has two offices in Houston and a third in Fort Bend County.

Police are looking into the case. Anyone with information should call the Houston Police Department.

