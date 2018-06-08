Semi-truck driver accused of shooting out minivan windows with slingshot

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. - A 53-year-old semi-truck driver in Illinois is behind bars and being charged with criminal damage to property and aggravated battery after police say he admitted to shooting out minivan windows with a slingshot.

The truck driver, Kevin Casey, is accused of driving a semi-truck as he fired ball bearings from slingshots at possibly dozens of minivans and could be behind more than 40 cases in Illinois, WCIA reported.

Right now, he’s only being charged in four of the cases.

Rebecca Audo is one of dozens of victims who had their car windows shatter unexpectedly while driving on Interstate 74 in Illinois.

Audo filed a police report a couple months ago after the incident, but had to pay hundreds of dollars for a new window.

“I think all of us that had to pay to have our windows replaced, I mean mine was $457 that, at the time, I didn’t really have at the time to spend,” Audo said.

Audo was shocked an adult would do this kind of thing and is considering suing Casey’s company.

Sue Armstrong and her family were also shot at in their minivan. They also paid about $500 for repairs, but say they don’t want to sue just yet.

Armstrong said she would like to have more information before making a move, but feels relieved knowing Casey is off the road and in custody.

