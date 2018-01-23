See ‘super blue blood moon' Jan. 31; Texas will also see partial lunar eclipse

SAN ANTONIO - A "super blue blood moon" sounds like the stuff of myths but it’s happening Jan. 31 and Texas is in for a treat because we’ll be able to see it all.

The term "blue moon" refers to the second full moon in a single month.

This super blue blood moon is actually the conclusion of a supermoon trilogy. There was also a supermoon Dec. 3 and Jan. 1.

A supermoon looks around 12 to 14 percent bigger than its counterpart, the micro-moon, and up to 7 percent bigger than an average full moon, according to TimeAndDate.com.

As if that wasn’t cool enough, there will also be a partially visible lunar eclipse starting at approximately 4:51 a.m.

Shoot the Moon: 4 tips for photographing tonight’s full Moonhttps://t.co/dkX8Krz92I pic.twitter.com/9KmENVk9ay — NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) January 1, 2018

At about 4:51 a.m. the lighter part of the Earth’s shadow, referred to as the penumbra, will touch the moon, and around 6:15 a.m. the Earth will cast a red-hued shadow that will be clearly visible on the moon.

The eclipse will be harder to see in the lightening predawn sky, and the moon will set after 7 a.m. as the Sun rises, according to NASA.

The best place to view the super blue blood moon is somewhere high with a clear view facing West.

Want to know what the moon will be doing this year? Check out the 2018 moon phases below.

