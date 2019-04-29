See it in person: Arya Stark's show-stopping blade in 'Game of Thrones' resides at Texas A&M

HOUSTON - "Game of Thrones" fans are already "shook" over the battle in episode three, "The Long Night," and it was just discovered that the "master of destruction" weapon used in the battle resides right here in Texas.

This has taken the phrase "Don't mess with Texas" to a whole new level.

Texas A&M posted on its Facebook page that Arya Stark's "Catspaw" was on display Sunday night during the Battle of Winterfell.

The dagger will be on display at the Cushing Library on Monday, so this is a perfect time for "Game of Thrones" fans to get an up close and personal view of the weapon.

Arya Stark's dagger "Catspaw" was on display last night during the #BattleofWinterfell! Today, the dagger is on display in Cushing Library! #GameofThrones #tamu pic.twitter.com/MC6W3t3H4x — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) April 29, 2019

