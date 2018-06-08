See artwork reproduced from Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel at Corinthian Houston

HOUSTON - Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition is scheduled to run through July at the Corinthian Houston.

Organizers said ceiling paintings from the Sistine Chapel have been reproduced using state-of-the-art technology. The paintings were reproduced in their original sizes for an observer to fully engage and comprehend the artwork.

Visitors can explore the artwork up close at a distance impossible to achieve in the actual Sistine Chapel, organizers said. Some of the artwork includes the Creation of Adam and The Last Judgment.

Tickets for the exhibition, which runs Friday through July 31, are available now by clicking here. Organizers said prices are $20 per person; $15 for seniors and military; $10 for students under 21.

Exhibition hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. Organizers said an Italian bistro will be open during exhibition hours.

For more information about the exhibit or ticket information, including group discounts or VIP options, click here.

