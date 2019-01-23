Security guard shot multiple times, left behind after robbery attempt, deputies say

The search is on Wednesday morning, for the person or people who deputies say shot a security guard multiple times in northwest Harris County.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The search is on Wednesday morning, for the person or people who deputies say shot a security guard multiple times in northwest Harris County.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at a game room on Veterans Memorial Drive near Milroy Lane around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the security guard may have been shot during an attempted robbery.

The HCSO said witnesses to the shooting left the scene and left the security guard lying outside without calling for help.

Deputies believe the security guard was the one who called 911 and EMS.

The guard was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown.

Authorities are looking for any witnesses that may have information leading to any arrests.

Anyone with information is being asked to anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.