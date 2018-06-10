Security guard shot in north Houston, later dies, police say

HOUSTON - A security guard working in the north Houston area was shot and taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries, Houston police said.

The guard was patrolling the area in his vehicle around 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the area of Rushcreek Drive and Ella Boulevard when he approached a man who was walking on Rushcreek Drive for an unknown reason, police said.

WATCH: Houston police give information about a shooting on Rushcreek Drive

The man reached through the passenger-side window and shot the security guard inside the vehicle, police said. When police arrived at the scene, the security guard was found unresponsive inside the car, according to investigators.

Homicide investigators said first responders attempted CPR on the security guard and transported him to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a man running eastbound toward Interstate 45, as well as a Ford Expedition leaving the area. Witnesses were unable to tell officers the color or year of the vehicle, officials said.

