Security guard injured in southwest Houston drive-by shooting

Police look over the scene where a security guard was shot in Houston on May 28, 2018.

HOUSTON - A security guard was injured Monday during a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Houston’s Gulfton neighborhood.

The shooting was reported about 9:50 p.m. near Rampart Street and Glenmont Drive.

Houston police said the guard was letting a vehicle into the complex’s main gate when another car drove by and began shooting in his direction, hitting him in the leg. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, and was listed in stable condition, police said.

Police said they are not sure whether the guard was the target.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

