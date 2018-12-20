Security guard accused of attacking nightclub patron, stealing $4,000

Pablo Garza is seen in this mugshot (left) and a uniformed photo (right) released by the Harris County Sheriff's Office on Dec. 20, 2018.

HOUSTON - A security guard accused of attacking and robbing a nightclub patron earlier this year was arrested Monday, and authorities said they believe there are other people involved in the crime.

Pablo Garza, 39, was charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping in connection with the July 29 attack outside the club at 2580 West Mt. Houston Road.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the patron pulled up to valet parking at the nightclub and a security guard known as “Cowboy” detained the man and took him around to the back of the club, where he was beaten with a baton by Garza, the owner of Texguard Services Inc., while surrounded by a group of other security guards.

Gonzalez said Garza stole a watch, necklace, rings and $4,000 in cash from the patron before the patron was shoved into the trunk of a car and shocked with a Taser. Gonzalez said “Cowboy” threatened the victim's life and tried to close the trunk. The victim fought back and was released by the guards once they realized people were videotaping the encounter, Gonzalez said.

Lt. Jeff Stauber, of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, said investigators believe Garza was the ringleader of a larger group that may be responsible for similar incidents that occurred at several other nightclubs.

“We know that we have other victims out there,” Stauber said.

Stauber said investigators believe the nightclubs have nothing to do with the incidents and just happen to be the locations where the incidents are happening.

Gonzalez said the incidents may stretch back several years, and that the victims may be afraid to come forward because of their immigration status.

“We want to make it perfectly clear to the victims out there that the Harris County Sheriff’s Office will not inquire about a victim’s immigration status,” Gonzalez said. “We want to solve these crimes.”

Garza has been released from jail on bond, Gonzalez said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.