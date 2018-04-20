Security efforts for Barbara Bush's repose well-organized

HOUSTON - Hundreds of mourners who attended former first lady Barbara Bush’s repose Friday had high praise for how the event was handled. Anyone who wished to attend the event first had to park at Second Baptist Church on Woodway Drive and undergo a security screening before being shuttled by METRO bus to nearby St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, where Bush's casket was on view from noon to midnight.

“So organized, just like she had organized it,” a woman said after getting off a bus at Second Baptist Church.

A small army of officers from several different agencies kept traffic moving through the normally congested part of Houston, while also constantly patrolling parking lots surrounding the churches. Before being shuttled to St. Martin’s, each person was screened by officers.

“Scanners, and they have the metal detectors and they checked everything," said Darlene Espinosa, who took the day off from work to pay her respects. “Very smooth going, no trouble.”

The crowds were also given short briefings by police before being shepherded onto buses.

“You're not allowed to take cameras, of course, into the church, out of respect," Michelle Anderson said. “People are being very respectful in honoring Mrs. Bush.”

Fifty mourners at a time were then loaded onto buses and shuttled to St. Martin’s.

“We went into the church and just kept walking, nice steady flow,” said Anderson. “It's very nice and exciting, I guess, in a strange sense, to be here because this is part of history, however, once you enter the church, it's humbling.”

Many said conversation helped the long lines move faster.

“Got to meet an interesting gentleman that I think we're going to be friends for a lifetime,” said Kelly Ogansoy.

Former Councilwoman Sue Lovell not only praised the work of officers and METRO workers, but also the actions and demeanor of all those who showed up to honor Bush.

“I think the people that came out here today were kind of in a mood about, 'Well, let's kind of be like Barbara Bush,’” Lovell said. “We're coming to tell her goodbye and kind of be her for the day and be kind to each other and be nice to each other."

