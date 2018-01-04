Second man charged in fatal shooting, carjacking caught on camera

DeAndre Watson, left, and Metroy Harris, right, are seen in this mugshots distributed by Houston police on Jan. 3, 2018.

HOUSTON - A second man has been charged in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting and carjacking in a southern Houston neighborhood that was caught on camera last year, police said.

Houston police said DeAndre Watson, 19, was charged with murder in connection with the Oct. 16, 2017, homicide of Sam Johnson, 53, at 6833 London St.

Investigators released surveillance camera footage of the crime that showed two men in the front yard of the house. One of the men began running as a stolen blue Mazda pulled up, with four gunmen inside already shooting from the car. The driver of the Mazda then drove into a drainage ditch, disabling the car.

WATCH: Police release dramatic surveillance video of shooting, carjacking

The video also showed the men exiting the disabled car. One ran from the scene, but three others ran up to a dark green minivan that was parked nearby. The gunmen forced a woman out of the car at gunpoint. She tumbled to the ground while clutching a baby in a car seat.

Police said Metroy Harris, 27, is the man who ran from the scene, and he was arrested the day after the shooting. He was also charged with murder.

Watson was arrested on Oct. 29, but further investigation resulted in a murder charge being filed against him on Dec. 29, police said.

The other men who fled the scene are still at large, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

