Second arrest made in slaying of Cypress homeowner

Dwayne Wharton is seen in this mugshot released by the Harris County Sheriff's Office on Dec. 4, 2018.

CYPRESS, Texas - A second man was arrested late Monday in connection with the fatal shooting of a Cypress homeowner during a break-in.

Dwayne Wharton, 19, was charged with capital murder in the death of 47-year-old Leandro Morales Jr. at his Gates Randal Court home last week.

Bobby Joe Turner, 18, was arrested during the weekend and also charged in connection with the case.

KPRC Bobby Joe Turner is seen in this mugshot released by the Harris County Sheriff's Office on Dec. 1, 2018.

Investigators said Morales’ wife heard a noise at the back door and her husband went to investigate. She reported hearing a man’s voice and seeing a red dot, presumably from a laser sight, before Morales was shot once in the head, investigators said.

Deputies said it appears Morales briefly struggled with Wharton before he was killed.

Both Wharton and Turner are being held in the Harris County Jail without bond.

