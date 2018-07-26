Second arrest made in shooting that left man paralyzed

HOUSTON - Clarence Davis said he learned last week that the suspect who allegedly put him in a wheelchair is now behind bars.

“It makes me feel great,” he said. "I don’t want to see no one else get hurt like me -- paralyzed like me for no reason. It doesn't make (any sense) sense.”

That suspect is Tyreese Butler, 19. Last August, Butler and co-defendant Nailon Benoit, 18, allegedly attempted to rob Davis as he waited for a bus after work in the 5700 block of Westheimer Road. When one of the men asked for his wallet, Davis tried to run away and police said Butler shot him in the back.

“I’m blessed to be here, because if it were turned around I could have been dead in the street," Davis said.

Benoit was arrested last November after police said they found items taken from Davis and other robbery victims as well as shell casings in a repossessed car.

Butler was jailed for another robbery, allegedly committed during Hurricane Harvey in September. But it was months before police said they connected him to Davis’ shooting through ballistics evidence.

KPRC Tyreese Butler and Nailon Benoit have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left Clarence Davis paralyzed.

“It makes me feel so, so, so good that we got both of them off the street, so they won’t harm anyone else," he said.

After weeks of physical therapy, Davis said he’s feeling better. He’s leaving Houston to live with family in Atlanta next week, hoping to rebuild his life.

“I just want to make myself better to get back to where I was, and if I do start back walking, I can start back working. I love working,” he said.

Davis is leaving, but he’s ready to come back to Houston to testify when Butler and Benoit go on trial. Both are charged with aggravated robbery.

