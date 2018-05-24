SeaWorld San Antonio offering free admission to US veterans

SAN ANTONIO - SeaWorld San Antonio is giving U.S. veterans and up to three guests free admission from May 24 through July 4.

The offer is valid in San Antonio, as well as other SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment properties across the U.S., according to a news release from the company.

“As Memorial Day weekend approaches, we are especially mindful of the sacrifices our veterans have made. We want to extend a measure of our gratitude with an invitation for a free visit for them and their families,” Carl Lum, SeaWorld San Antonio park president, is quoted saying via the news release.

Veterans must redeem their complimentary single-day tickets online at www.WavesofHonor.com, and the free tickets are available online only. The tickets are not available at the front gate for each park.



