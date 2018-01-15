Search underway in downtown Houston for man who escaped custody, police say

HOUSTON - A search is underway Monday after a man escaped police custody in east downtown Houston, authorities said.

Houston police said the man, identified as 30-year-old Jorge Santana-Trujillo, was in custody on a fugitive warrant when he slipped out of his handcuffs and jumped out of a transport van.

Police said officers are searching an area near the intersection of Scott and Leeland streets.

Authorities asked anyone who has seen Santana-Trujillo to call 911.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.