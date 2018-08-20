Search on for owner of kayak found abandoned on Crystal Beach

The Coast Guard released these images of a kayak that was found abandoned on Crystal Beach in Galveston County, Texas, on Aug. 20, 2018.

GALVESTON, Texas - The Coast Guard is searching for the owner of a kayak that was found abandoned Monday on Crystal Beach.

Officials said the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office reported finding the orange Lancer 100 kayak about 5 a.m. near Meynig Drive.

A Coast Guard rescue helicopter and boat were launched to the area and crews are conducting a search of the water, officials said.

A photo showed the identification number of the kayak as LPE29570F717.

Anyone with information about the kayak or who may own it is asked to call Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston Command Center at 281-464-4851.

