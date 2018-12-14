Search on for Montgomery County inmate released by mistake

Edward Manning is seen in this mugshot released by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office on Dec. 14, 2018.

CONROE, Texas - Authorities are searching for a Montgomery County inmate who was mistakenly released from jail Wednesday, officials said.

Montgomery County deputies said Edward Manning, 30, was being held on $20,000 bond on a charge of assault involving family violence. He was accidentally released from jail in place of another inmate who has the same last name.

Deputies said they have spoken to Manning by phone and told him to turn himself in to authorities, but he has refused.

Manning has ties to the Houston area, officials said.

Anyone with information on Manning’s whereabouts is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800.

Deputies said an internal review of Manning's mistaken release is underway.

