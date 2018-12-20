Search on for missing 15-year-old Bacliff girl

Mercedes Lee is seen in this image taken from a flyer distributed by Texas EquuSearch on Dec. 20, 2018.

BACLIFF, Texas - A search is underway for a Bacliff girl who has been missing since Friday.

Mercedes “Sadie” Lee, 15, was last seen wearing camouflage pants and a black hooded jacket over a black, long-sleeve shirt, according to Texas EquuSearch.

She is believed to be carrying a pair of blue jeans, a pair of black-colored jeans, a pair of burgundy-colored jeans and another pair of camouflage pants with her, as well as a teal-colored, velour blanket.

Anyone with information on Mercedes’ whereabouts is asked to call the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office at 281-534-3515 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

