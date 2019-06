HOUSTON - A missing teen who is nonverbal and has autism has been found safe in the Houston area, officials said.

Devin Brock, 16, was reported missing Sunday after he left a group home located in the 5500 block of Duxbury. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants.

Officials said he was later found around 4 p.m. Sunday.

