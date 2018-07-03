Search for man wanted in attempted kidnapping, robbery of woman in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who tried to kidnap a woman outside her southwest Houston apartment and stole her purse.

The suspect still hasn't been caught and the victim is afraid he may come back.

Emalia Quiroz, 30, said she was attacked in the parking lot of her apartment building in the 9000 block of South Braeswood on June 25.

She said he was waiting for her in a green pickup truck when she pulled into the parking lot at about 7 p.m.

Quiroz said she had just parked her car and was walking to her apartment when the man drove up alongside, grabbed her and tried to drag her into his pickup truck.

“When he parked in front of the apartment, he tried to grab me and get me inside the truck but I started to scream,” Quiroz said.

The suspect released her, but still managed to get away with her purse.

Later that evening, he was spotted at a nearby Walmart store, where he made purchases with one of Quiroz’s credit cards.

The store’s security cameras recorded him on video pushing a shopping cart.

So police know what he looks like now, but they still don’t know his name.

And as long as he remains free, Quiroz says she worries he might come back to hurt her. Police would like to make sure that doesn't happen.

A reward is being offered to anyone with information who calls the Houston Police Department Robbery Division or Houston Crime Stoppers.

