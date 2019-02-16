Search ends for missing fisherman after body recovered near Texas City lake

TEXAS CITY, Texas - U.S. Coast Guard officials ended their search for a 60-year-old man who went missing near Swan Lake in Texas City after a body was recovered in the area.

Officials received a report that the body matched the description of the missing fisherman.

"Our hearts go out to the families and friends affected by this loss," said Cmdr. Jordan Baldueza, search and rescue mission coordinator at Sector Houston-Galveston. "We greatly appreciate all of the support in the extensive search by our state and local partners."

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.