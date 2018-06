SEALY, Texas - The Sealy Police Department posted a picture to warn other drivers of the repercussions of parking in a handicap zone.

The photo is of a person, who uses a wheelchair, unable to enter into a handicap vehicle because another vehicle is parking in the striped area of the handicap zone.

"This is why you don't park in the striped area near a handicap zone. A citation will be issued," the Police Department posted on Facebook.

