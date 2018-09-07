Sealy ISD students jump into action after bus driver loses consciousness, dies

SEALY, Texas - Three Sealy Independent School District students jumped into action after their bus driver became unconscious on Highway 90 and died, the district confirmed.

School officials said bus driver Gerald Gardner suddenly became unconscious after he picked up a junior high school student and two high school students. Officials said the students were able to safely park the bus and evacuate.

Officials said three good Samaritans arrived at the scene and carried Gardner off the bus and began CPR until Sealy Fire Department staff and first responders arrived. Gardner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sealy ISD Assistant Superintendent said Gardner worked for the district for five years, retired in 2015 and returned this summer to resume driving buses. He said Gardner loved his job.

Sealy ISD released the following statement:

"We are extremely grateful to the years of service Mr. Gardner gave to Sealy ISD and to our students. Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers go out to the Gardner family at this time. We are also fortunate that no students were injured. Our students are to be commended for their quick thinking and remaining calm during the evacuation.

"In addition, Sealy ISD is very appreciative of the efforts made by the First Responders and citizens."

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.