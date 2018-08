PORTLAND, Ore. - Kaya, a harbor seal at the Oregon Zoo, appeared as if it were enchanted when a butterfly became visible through an aquarium window.

As the butterfly flitted across, Kaya followed its every move, and even appeared to show off a little for the tiny-winged creature.

A safety officer for the zoo videotaped the cute moment.

