Scuffle at office of Houston apartment complex ends with shooting, police say

HOUSTON - A scuffle Wednesday at a southeast Houston apartment complex ended with a shooting, according to police.

The shooting was reported at the Tropicana Apartments at Kingsway Drive and Oak Hill.

Houston police said someone came into the apartment complex’s office and asked about an apartment. There was some sort of confrontation, which ended when one person was shot, police said.

Police said they are still trying to determine what led to the shooting. Both the shooter and the witnesses fled the scene, police said.

Investigators said they have found most of the people believed to have been involved in the incident and are questioning them.

