Schools near ITC evaluating whether students return for class Monday

DEER PARK, Texas - Various school districts in the vicinity of the Intercontinental Terminals Company are evaluating whether or not to hold classes Monday, seven days after a fire broke out at the chemical holding facility.

It has been a weeklong battle for first responders and other officials to keep the fire, fumes and chemical spills under control.

Now, school districts are evaluating health and safety risks for students and their communities as a new week approaches.

As of Sunday afternoon, Deer Park Independent School District, which is less than a mile away from ITC, had not made a decision.

Schools that will hold class Monday are:

Galena Park ISD

Goose Creek ISD

Schools that will not hold class Monday are pending.

