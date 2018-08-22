UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Porter schools after nearby shooting investigation

PORTER, Texas - Several New Caney ISD schools in Porter were locked down Wednesday because of a shooting investigation, deputies said.

The lockdown was lifted around 10:50 a.m.

Lt. Scott Spencer, of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, said in a tweet that the "shooting incident" happened just off Loop 494.

Spencer said in a second tweet that the shooting stemmed from an argument between a business owner and another person, who fired at least one shot and fled the business.

Spencer said that schools in that area have been locked down, but he didn’t provide the names of the schools.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the shooting.

Update-10:35 am-This is an active investigation. Business owner and Suspect got into an argument that escalated into a shooting. Suspect shot and fled location. Details to follow. pic.twitter.com/Ocf83Elhww — Lieutenant Scott Spencer (@lt_scottspencer) August 22, 2018

@MCTXSheriff is responding to a shooting incident off of Loop 494, Porter TX. Schools in the area are on lockdown. More details to follow...monitor our social media pic.twitter.com/j090cHXuhZ — Lieutenant Scott Spencer (@lt_scottspencer) August 22, 2018

