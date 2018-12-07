School turns lunch debts over to collection agency

Rhode Island's Cranston School District hired a collection agency to recover unpaid student lunch balances. In a letter to parents, Raymond Votto Jr., chief operating officer of Cranston Public Schools, said the district has previously tried to collect outstanding lunch bills "without much success."

"In an effort to reduce our unpaid balance, the District has retained the services of a collection agency. The company is Transworld Systems and they will begin their collection efforts effective January 2, 2019," the letter said.

Votto said between September 1, 2016 and June 30, 2018, the school district wrote off $95,508. He said the unpaid balance for the current academic year is $45,859.

"The District lunch program cannot continue to lose revenue," Votto said.

Lunch at a public elementary school in Cranston costs $2.50 per day. For middle school and high school students, it's $3.25 a day.

Votto said parents who owe $20 or more and who haven't paid off the balance within 60 days will receive a letter from the collection agency starting next year.

