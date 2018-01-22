School bus involved in rear-end crash on Southwest Freeway near downtown

HOUSTON - A Mustang rear-ended a school bus which appears to be from a private transportation company on the Southwest Freeway near Elgin in the inbound lanes.

Houston TranStar cameras show the crashed vehicles in the left-hand lane and shoulder.

It's unclear whether any passengers were onboard the bus.

There are no injuries, according to Houston police.

Law enforcement is on the scene. There are no ambulances on scene as of this writing.

