School bus involved in crash in Pasadena, officials say

PASADENA, Texas - A Pasadena ISD school bus was involved in a crash in Pasadena Thursday, police said.

The crash was reported in the area of Edgebook Drive and Theta street, investigators said.

WATCH: Sky2 over school bus crash

No students were on board at the time of the crash but the driver and bus monitor were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Pasadena ISD said.

Pasadena ISD initially said the school but was hit by a HPD vehicle, but the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Authorities initially said the crash was a result of a chase, but have since said a chase never happened.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.