PASADENA, Texas - A Pasadena ISD school bus was involved in a crash in Pasadena Thursday following a chase, police said.

The crash was reported in the area of Edgebook Drive and Theta street, investigators said.

No students were on board at the time of the crash, Pasadena ISD said.

Pasadena ISD said the school but was hit by a HPD vehicle.

Pasadena and Houston police responded to the scene.

