Schlitterbahn Galveston takes part in organization's 'World's Largest Swimming Lesson'

GALVESTON, Texas - Thursday marked the first day of summer, and the city of Galveston started it off with a splash.

Multiple locations took part in the global event: The world’s largest swimming lesson.

The event has taken place on the first day of summer for the past nine years, with over 20 countries on five continents participating.

VIDEO: Schlitterbahn, others hosts world's largest swim lesson

The worldwide aquatic day is part of an effort by the World Waterpark Association to teach safe swimming around the globe. Schlitterbahn Galveston is one of them.

Employee Aaron Martinez believes the event could save someone from drowning.

“Safe swimming saves lives and we want to make sure and promote that,” Martinez said. “We want kids, adults, to know what they can do in the water, how they can save their lives in case they’re in a scenario where they need to.”

Drowning is the second-leading cause of unintended, injury-related death for children ages 1-14 in the United States.

But it’s not just limited to children. According to a survey by the American Red Cross, 54 percent of Americans can’t swim. Thursday's event aimed to change that, in a fun way that people looked forward to.

One parent told KPRC that her daughter loved the water so much that she cried all night just waiting to get there.

If getting to go to Schlitterbahn for the day wasn’t enough of an incentive, each swimmer who participated also received a free ticket to return to the during their indoor water-park season.

Those who missed the event can still find helpful tips for water safety on the event’s website.

