Schlitterbahn Galveston is FREE to military, first responders through end of summer

GALVESTON, Texas - Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston is offering free admission through the end of the summer season to members of the military and first responders.

The company is calling it American Heroes Week and said it’s a thank you and a “tribute to the hard working first responders and members of the armed forces who dedicate their lives to the safety and freedoms of everyone in their community."

The offer applies to all active active duty and retired members of the military as well as veterans, reservists, members of the Department of Defense, police, firefighters and EMTs.

Schlitterbahn is also offering tickets for 50 percent off to spouses and dependents of military members and first responders.

American Heroes Week runs Aug. 13 through 25. Park hours can be found here.

Those who wish to take advantage of the offer will need to show a military ID or proof of employment at the water park ticket booths. Spouses and dependent tickets can also be purchased at ticket booths.

