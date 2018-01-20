Schertz City Council accepts city manager's resignation

SCHERTZ, Texas - Outrage ensued outside Schertz City Council chambers on Friday over the controversial resignation of City Manager John Kessel.

Kessel’s resignation is effective next Friday. The City Council voted 4-2 to accept his resignation.

Council members met in executive session for three hours to discuss concerns with Kessel’s handling of city business.

Council member Scott Larson could not go into details about the discussion, but he said there was a difference in leadership styles that some council members disagreed with.

Outside council chambers, many community leaders spoke out in outrage and praised Kessel for how he has helped the community.

Kessel has served as city manager since 2011. The details of his severance pay are still being determined.

