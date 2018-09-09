Scattered storms Saturday evening, heavier downpour for Sunday

HOUSTON - Some thunderstorms continue to move across the northeastern counties Saturday, however, a few leftover showers elsewhere will mean a wet night for some, and a dry for others.

Expect a muggy evening, but still very pleasant if you are heading out, with temperatures falling back into the mid 80s.

Sunday appears to be the wetter of the weekend days, with a front dipping into the northwest part of the viewing area that could spark a chance for some heavy rain at times. A flash flood watch is in effect for the extreme western and northwestern counties until 1 p.m. Sunday. Elsewhere, we are expecting showers and thunderstorms to fire up through the afternoon hours.

Some storms could be strong, so use caution if you are out Sunday. Otherwise, temperatures will be lower in the mid 80s because of the rain and the wet forecast will be around through early next week.

