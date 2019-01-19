Santa Fe veterinarian's license suspended after being accused of sexually assaulting 2 teens

SANTA FE, Texas - A Galveston County veterinarian's license has been suspended after being accused of sexually assaulting two teenagers in Louisiana.

Todd Michael Glover, 36, was arrested by Texas Rangers in December at his home in Webster. The Rangers were executing arrest warrants on behalf of Coushatta tribal police, alleging one count of rape and three counts of sexual battery.

The charges stem from a trip to the Coushatta Casino Resort in early December. Two 17-year-old girls whom Glover knew, according to a source, were allegedly sexually assaulted.

Glover owns and operates the Animal Hospital of Santa Fe in Santa Fe, Texas.

He’s being held without bond in the Galveston jail, awaiting extradition. His attorney, Paul Darrow, says he won’t fight being sent back to Louisiana.

“Our intention is to waive extradition. Get him back to Louisiana so we can get a bond set by the judge there so that he can get out of jail, and go forward with our defense in this case,” Glover’s attorney, Paul Darrow, said.

