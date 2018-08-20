Santa Fe students to begin first school year since high school massacre

A woman ties gold and green ribbons around a post at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, on Aug. 20, 2018.

SANTA FE, Texas - Santa Fe Independent School District students will return to class Monday to begin the first school year since a massacre at the high school that killed 10 people.

People gathered Sunday for a vigil to remember the eight students and two teachers who died May 18 when a 17-year-old student opened fire at Santa Fe High School, just days before graduation.

“What we are doing today is that we were just getting together, loving one another, hugging on one another, supporting one another and praying over our school today,” Stacy David said. She said she counts her family lucky because her son Clayton was able to hide behind an automotive shop during the shooting.

“My girlfriend’s child was murdered in our school, and that’s very difficult for me,” she said.

Some mothers spent their weekend tying gold and green ribbons around trees in the Galveston County town, representing the high school’s colors.

“We’re here for them,” said Crystal Anderson, whose daughter is starting ninth grade at Santa Fe High School. “We stand behind them. This is a tragedy. We’re all learning from it. We’re all pulling together for them -- one tribe, all for one. We all have to take care of each other.”

Students across the district will be greeted by increased security both inside and out. There will be 14 police officers and 10 campus security assistants, including one who will monitor 500 districtwide cameras in real time.

The school board has also approved the installation of metal detectors at every school in the district, panic buttons, perimeter fencing and special locks on classroom doors.

