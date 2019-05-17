These are the events honoring 1-year anniversary of Santa Fe school shooting

SANTA FE, Texas - As the one-year mark of the Santa Fe High School shooing approaches, events are ramping up in the community to remember those whose lives were lost and others forever changed that day.

Events will begin Friday and lead up to Saturday, the anniversary.

Ten people were killed in the shooting.

Friday

Santa Fe High School Day of Remembrance and Resilience School attendance will be optional Friday The day will consist of student-led activity sessions including community service projects, art projects, open gym, game sessions, yoga classes, culinary classes and letter writing to military and veterans.

A Message of Hope and Resilience First responder and founder of The Honor Network, Tim Maher, will give a presentation titled "A Message of Hope and Resilience."

Tree dedication ceremony A tree dedication ceremony will be held outside of the science wing at Santa Fe High School.



Saturday

It Takes a Tribe Kickball Tournament 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Runge Park -- 4605 Peck St., Santa Fe

City of Santa Fe's Resiliency Day: Remembering Angels Will be held at the Galveston County Fair Grounds from 2-7:45 p.m., culminating in a candlelight vigil.



