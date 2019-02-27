Judge grants change of venue for Santa Fe HS shooting suspect's trial

A shackled Dimitrios Pagourtzis is walked into a courtroom in Galveston County, Texas, on Feb. 25, 2019.

GALVESTON, Texas - A change of venue request made by attorneys for the suspect in the massacre at Santa Fe High School last year was granted Wednesday.

Attorneys for Dimitrios Pagourtzis asked the court in January to move his trial from Galveston County, arguing that the amount of publicity surrounding the case would prevent him from receiving a fair trial.

Prosecutors argued that the process of jury selection would weed out anyone with bias.

KPRC2 learned that the judge’s written decision is expected to be filed later this week.



