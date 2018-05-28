Santa Fe shooting survivors raise money for victims' families

SANTA FE, Texas - Santa Fe shooting survivors are teaming up with the Houston Dynamo and Dash players on Monday to raise money for families of shooting victims.

The event, which held by the new organization Hearts United, will run from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Joe Tambrella Park.

The community is planning to gather to memorialize the victims as well as remember fallen soldiers and honor public servants.

The event will have family fun activities, such as food for the first 500 people, entertainment, tributes, commemorative walk and activities for children.

Proceeds will be donated to the families of those injured and those who died in the Santa Fe school shooting. The money raised will also help get Hearts United started.

