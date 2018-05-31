Santa Fe ISD awarded $1M federal grant to aid shooting recovery

Danielle Shreve chalks a message onto a tree at a small memorial outside of Santa Fe High School on May 19, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas.

WASHINGTON - The Santa Fe Independent School District was awarded a $1 million grant Thursday to help with recovery efforts after the massacre that killed 10 people.

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced the grant from the department’s Office of Safe and Healthy Students.

“No student, parent or educator should have to experience the trauma suffered by so many at Santa Fe High School and other schools throughout the country,” DeVos said in a written statement.

A gunman’s half-hour rampage at the school May 18 killed eight students and two teachers. Thirteen others were injured.

The announcement of the grant comes on the same day that President Donald Trump met with victims’ families at Ellington Field in Houston.

DeVos said the grant provides critical funding for school districts, colleges and universities that have experienced significant traumatic events, and aids in the healing and recovery process.

