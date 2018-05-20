Santa Fe HS students, staff return for belongings

SANTA FE, Texas - Silence replaced words Saturday, outside of Santa Fe High School where two teachers and eight students were gunned down the day before.

Flags were lowered in Santa Fe as the town grieves. Several area businesses along State Highway 6 were soliciting prayers through their electronic signs.

“We are hurt but not broken,” said Jason Taylor, mayor-elect for Santa Fe. “Our strength comes through our resiliency. We are Santa Fe strong.”

Strength was needed as school staff and students loaded up 50 at a time onto Santa Fe ISD school buses. Each bus was escorted by law enforcement as the groups returned to the school to collect their book bags and cars.

It’s a grief Sandy and Lonnie Phillips have lived through in Aurora, Colorado when their daughter Jessie was killed in a movie theater

“We sent her to a movie and she was shot up so bad that we had to have her cremated,” said Lonnie Phillips about his daughter.

The Phillips travel all across the country to help grieving families understand their new reality.

“Unfortunately this is our ninth mass shooting where we reach out to the survivors and the students and the community just to say there are people like us who have already lived through this,” said Sandy Phillips.

Santa Fe ISD superintendent Leigh Wall said Saturday afternoon in a news conference that healing, prayers and answers are desperately needed in the coming days and months.

“Our number one priority is to give this grieving community the closure it deserves so that our families can begin to heal,” she said.

