Santa Fe HS student missing after shooting, parents say

SANTA FE, Texas - Chris Stone is 17 and his family is desperately searching for him Friday after the shooting at Santa Fe High School.

Channel 2 Investigates caught up with them at the Clear Lake Regional Medical Center.

They could not find him at the medical center. They also went to another hospital and could not locate him there, either.

Stone's father is waiting to meet with the FBI and is hoping they will provide him with some information.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they are asked to contact authorities.

