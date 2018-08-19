Santa Fe HS mothers decorate city for first day of school

SANTA FE, Texas - When volunteers finish their work, green and gold will cover Santa Fe, Texas. It is a show of love as the students at Santa Fe return to school.

That includes Santa Fe High, where eight students and two teachers lost their lives during a school shooting just days before graduation.

"We're doing all of the schools,” Crystal Anderson said.

Anderson has a daughter in ninth grade starting school at Santa Fe High on Monday.

"We're here for them. And we stand behind them. This is a tragedy. We're all learning from it. We're all pulling together for them. One tribe. All for one. We all have to take care of each other," Anderson said.

She is part of the Santa Fe Tribe Moms. It is a group fueled by volunteers and donations. This is the group’s way of showing students that the community is thinking of them, the teachers and administrators as everyone returns to school. It is a new school year that will also bring new security measures.

"I'm all about being positive. All about being positive. And we're all going to get through this together," said Stacy Howard David, a member of Santa Fe Tribe Moms. "It's all about supporting one another. And supporting one another's goals. And just getting stuff done. We have work to do. We have work to do here in our community and we're just trying to stay positive."

The volunteers told KPRC 2 that they will keep working as long as it takes to make sure the ribbons cover everything. They also said they have gifts prepared to give students as they start school Monday.

