Santa Fe High School students allowed to retrieve items after deadly shooting

SANTA FE, Texas - Santa Fe High School students will be allowed to return to campus Tuesday to retrieve personal belongings after Friday's deadly shooting.

From noon until 4 p.m. students, faculty and staff will have access to limited areas of the school.

Those who wish to return to the campus are advised to park in the front visitor lot and enter on the east side of the school.

The following areas will be accessible:

• Main classroom wing

• Athletics locker rooms

• Administrative hallway

Because of the ongoing investigation, no one will be allowed to bring cellphones or cameras into the building.

Everyone will need to sign in before entering the school and will be accompanied by an escort.

Other dates and times to retrieve personal items will be posted to the Santa Fe ISD website.

Cellphones, backpacks and other personal items were left behind after accused gunman Dimitrios Pagourtzis opened fire inside the school Friday, killing 10 people and wounding another 13.

Students, staff and faculty hid in closets and barricaded themselves in classrooms as 17-year-old Pagourtzis went on a killing spree.

Officers exchanged gunfire with Pagourtzis before a 25-minute negotiation ended in his surrender.

Pagourtzis is being held without bond in the Galveston County Jail on charges of capital murder and assault of a peace officer.

