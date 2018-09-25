Santa Fe High School student accused of verbal threat toward teacher arrested

SANTA FE, Texas - A Santa Fe High School student accused of making a verbal threat toward a teacher was arrested Monday afternoon, district officials said.

The student, who has not been identified, is charged with making a terroristic threat.

The school's principal said in a letter to parents that the student was removed from campus and discipline taken according to the school's code of conduct.

Officials did not release details of the threat.

Below is the full text of the letter sent to parents Tuesday:

"Dear Parents & Guardians,

"The safety of our students and staff is always the top priority. We are providing this information to keep you updated about any safety concerns that occur on our campus.

"Yesterday afternoon a verbal threat was made directly to a teacher at the high school. Santa Fe ISD Police Department, and our administrators confirmed that this threat was directed towards this teacher. The student was arrested and charged with terroristic threat on a public servant.

"Due to federal and state privacy laws, information regarding student records is prohibited which includes disciplinary actions. As a result, we are not able to discuss the details of the threat or the consequences for this particular student. However, the student has also been removed from the campus and appropriate discipline was applied according to the Student Code of Conduct.

"This information is being shared with you because we want you to know that we will immediately act to investigate all reports concerning school safety, and we want to thank our parents, staff and students for continuing these conversations and reporting what they hear so that appropriate actions can be taken.

"As a reminder, in addition to monitoring, we encourage parents and students to take part in keeping our schools safe by reporting anything or anyone who makes them feel uncomfortable through the Tribal Tips anonymous reporting system. This program provides a safe and anonymous system to give information about criminal activity and threats, without fear of retaliation. If you “See Something, Say Something.” Tribal Tips can be accessed on the police department’s website.

"The District appreciates your continued support as we ensure a safe learning environment for all our students and staff.

"If you have questions or concerns, please contact the campus at 409-927-3100."

"Sincerely,

Rachel Blundell

Principal

Santa Fe High School"

It's the second incident this school year.

Earlier this month, two students were removed from campus after they sent threatening text messages to fellow students.

