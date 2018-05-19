Santa Fe High School shooting suspect's family offers condolences to victims

SANTA FE, Texas - The family of the 17-year-old student who opened fire on his Texas high school, killing 10 people and wounding 13 others, says what happened "seems incompatible with the boy we love."

Dimitrios Pagourtzis family said in a statement Saturday, "We are as shocked and confused as anyone else by these events that occurred" while offering prayers and condolences to the victims.

The family said it remained "mostly in the dark about the specifics of yesterday's tragedy" but "what we have learned from media reports seems incompatible with the boy we love." It added, "We share the public's hunger for answers as to why this happened and will await the outcome of the investigation before speaking about these events."

Pagourtzis is being held on capital murder charges. Investigators say he admitted "shooting multiple people."

