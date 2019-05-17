LIVE STREAM: Santa Fe community gathers for ceremony in remembrance of those killed in shooting

HOUSTON - The Santa Fe community is gathering for a dedication ceremony to remembers the lives that were lost one year ago in the Santa Fe High School shooting.

The Day of Remembrance and Resilience is being held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, a day before the shooting anniversary.

The event will consist of student-led activity sessions, such as community service projects, art projects, open gym, game sessions, yoga classes, culinary classes, and letter writing to military and veterans, according to a press release. Following those activities, first responders and founder of The Honor Network Tim Maher will deliver a presentation titled, "A Message of Hope and Resilience."

A tree dedication will be held outside of the science wing at Santa Fe High School.

Santa Fe Independent School District will support the city's resiliency day, Remembering Angels, which will be held at the Galveston County Fair Grounds from 2 to 7:45 p.m.

School attendance will be optional Friday.

For more information, click link here.

